With Nov 30 deadline, only 8% work on infra works at Atul Kataria Chowk complete

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:12 IST

Gurugram Only about 8% work on a flyover and an underpass at Atul Kataria Chowk has been done, since the Public Works Department (PWD) started the project last April, a Right To Information (RTI) petition by a city-based activist revealed on Tuesday.

The constructions were planned to decongest roads on the Old-Delhi Road between Gurugram and Delhi, through a flyover, and on the road between Signature Tower (NH-48) and Sheetla Mata Road, by constructing an underpass. The PWD had set November 30, 2019, as the deadline.

“Only 8% work has been completed till date, while 92% work remains to be completed and the delay happened due to delay in removing trees and shifting utilities such as water, sewer and electric poles from project’s alignment,” the RTI reply stated.

The PWD, in its reply, cited the delay in removing 1,300 trees and shifting utility lines falling in the alignment of the underpass and flyover. “We will be reviewing the work progress by the end of the month. We are not responsible for the delay as we obtained the permission, from the department concerned, for cutting trees. Then, there were other services, such as water, sewer and electricity, that took much time to shift, but now, all hindrances are over,” said Puneet Kumar, PWD executive engineer.

“For the past month, construction has been banned due to air pollution. As soon as the ban is lifted, we will resume work. We will have to extend the completion time of the project and will deliberate on November 30,” he said.

The Old Delhi Road starts at the city’s main bus stand at Mahavir Chowk and it hits Delhi border at Kapashera — nearly 10 kilometres long. The flyover, of roughly one kilometre, will enable signal-free movement at Atul Kataria Chowk, where the road leading from Sheetla Mata temple cuts across and goes straight to merge with the NH-48 at Signature Tower. “So, there will be three layers of traffic movements at Atul Kataria Chowk — from the flyover, underpass and the surface,” the executive engineer said, adding that the project cost is ₹58.35 crore.

The Haryana government planned the flyover and underpass to decongest Atul Kataria Chowk, which is centrally located place and connects the major hubs of the city — Huda City Centre Metro Station, bus stand, Sheetla Mata Mandir, sectors 4, 5, 9 and 10, Rajender Park, Gurgaon Railway Station, Daulatabad and the new sectors along the Dwarka Expressway.

“The PWD should suspend the contract and lodge police complaints against the contractor for the delay. The Haryana government should also take action against the erring PWD officials. I have written a letter to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The CM should not only ensure action against officials and the contractor, but also timely completion of the project,” said Aseem Takyar, RTI activist who had filed the petition.

Sudhir Singla, Gurugram MLA, said, “I will inquire into the matter with PWD. I will be in a position to comment once I have the complete report of work progress and reason for delay.”