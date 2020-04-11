With six more cases, Covid count climbs to 168 in Haryana

cities

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 22:31 IST

With six new patients, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana reached 168 on Saturday.

Among the newly diagnosed patients is a nurse, who worked at Karnal’s Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH). Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said the 36-year-old nurse’s samples were tested at the newly setup lab at KCGMCH.

The woman’s son’s samples have been collected and he has been quarantined.

Yamunanagar reported its first cases of Covid-19 after two locals affiliated with the Tablighi Jamaat, who attended a religious congregation held in Gujarat last month, tested positive.

Civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya said, “A 20-year-old man and 36-year-old man have tested positive. Both belong to Mamidi village in Jagadhari tehsil of Yamunanagar district. They had stayed in Gujarat for three days and returned on March 20. Their samples were collected on April 8.”

The health department’s evening bulletin said that one case each had been reported from Palwal, Faridabad and Hisar. The senior doctors said that while the infected person in Palwal had Tablighi links, a person associated with the pharmacy industry had tested positive in Faridabad and a 63-year-old man Hisar resident, with no travel history had tested positive for Covid-19 in a private hospital in Gurugram.

Dr Yogesh Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO), said that the man had first reported his symptoms at a private hospital in Hisar on March 31, but the test came out negative.

1,608 TABLIGHIS TRACKED, 14 BOOKED

Health minister Anil Vij said that so far 1,608 Tablighis, who had attended the markaz at Nizamuddin last month, had been tracked of whom 107 were foreign nationals, 1,021 were from other Indian states and 480 were from different parts of Haryana and 107 had tested positive.

Vij said nine Tablighis had been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 188 (violating prohibitory orders) of the Indian Penal Code in Mewat, five were booked in Yamunanagar for reporting to the district administration after April 8, the deadline given by the government.