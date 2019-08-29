Woman, 40, held with 12kg cannabis at APMC

cities

The APMC police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old woman from Ghatkopar with 12 kg ganja, worth ₹1.5 lakh, in her possession.

According to the police, Jaishree Raparji, a resident of Nityanand Nagar slum at Ghatkopar (East), had come to the APMC market with the drugs.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested her before she could flee.

“We immediately alerted our officials and deployed them at different places in plainclothes,” said a police officer from APMC police station.

“Around 2.40pm, one of our teams spotted a woman who matched the description we had received. Our team nabbed her and checked her bag to find six plastic pouches filled with cannabis,” he said.

The police booked the accused under sections 6 and 20 of the NDPS Act. She was produced before the judicial court and has been remanded to police custody.

“We are now trying to find out from where the accused got such a huge consignment. We are also investigating to see if someone from Navi Mumbai was planning to purchase it from her,” another police officer said.

