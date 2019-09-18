Woman, accomplice held for duping man of ₹1.3 lakh

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:33 IST

Gurugram A woman and her accomplice were arrested for allegedly conspiring to con a man by befriending him on a social network, spiking his drink and transferring ₹1.36 lakh from his account using his mobile phone. Police said the duo has a history of such cases against them in Delhi.

The suspects, Dipali Das, 39, and Ashwani Sharma, 40, both Delhi residents, were arrested on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of April 1, when the man, who works at an automobile company in the city, met the woman near a Metro station after talking to her online for three weeks.

Police said they later booked a room at a hotel on Old Gurugram-Delhi road and at 8.22pm, went for dinner and drinks. “After returning to the room, I fell unconscious. I woke up the following morning at 9am to notice that she had taken off with my phone and wallet. When I checked with the hotel staff, they informed that she left around 2am. After checking my bank statement, I found out that ₹1.36 lakh had been transferred from my account,” he had said in the FIR.

Police said the preliminary probe revealed that the woman befriended the man on a social network and asked him to meet her at a hotel.

Subhash Boken, police spokesperson, said the woman laced the man’s alcoholic drink with a sedative. “While he was in a drunken stupor, she asked him to share the password of his mobile phone and e-wallets. After he fell asleep, around 2am, she stole his wallet and phone and escaped from the hotel. Using the passwords, she transferred the money to her own e-wallets and her accomplice’s bank account,” said Boken.

Sharma, her accomplice, was involved in planning the heist and a part of the amount was transferred to his bank account, said police. The man’s wallet contained ₹1,500 and his identification documents. Police said four transactions were made to different e-wallets and a bank account around 5am.

Boken said that the woman had been threatening to implicate the man in a false rape case and get him arrested if he reported the incident to the police. “The accused duo was earlier arrested by the Delhi Police and a case was registered at Greater Kailash police station. They were released on bail after three months. They are unemployed and hatched plans to con people,” he said.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 20:33 IST