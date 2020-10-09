e-paper
Woman among three booked for labourer's murder in Panchkula

Woman among three booked for labourer’s murder in Panchkula

The victim had been in a live-in relationship with one of the accused, much to the disapproval of the latter’s maternal uncles

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 00:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
The postmortem report had stated that the cause of death was due to stab wounds due to which vital organs like heart and lungs had been damaged.
Three persons, including a woman, were booked for the alleged murder of a labourer, the police said on Thursday.

On October 7, the victim’s brother, Kalicharan, 23, of Bareilly, UP, alleged that Guddo and her maternal uncles Kamlesh and Meharban had killed his brother Rakesh, 26.

Kalicharan said Rakesh had been in live-in with Guddo, a widow with six kids, and the latter’s maternal uncles were not been happy with the relationship. They had on one occasion even threatened to kill Rakesh.

On September 15, Kalicharan and his family got to know that Rakesh had died. “My parents found marks on his neck and chest,” he told the police.

The postmortem report stated that “the cause of death is due to injuries, which are antemortem in nature. Alcohol-like smell present from gastric content, cause of death is due to stab wounds because of which vital organs like heart and lungs are damaged”.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

