Woman commits suicide by jumping front of metro train in Delhi, services affected

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 21:51 IST

New Delhi

A married woman allegedly killed herself by jumping in front of a metro train at a Yellow Line station on Friday, officials said.

The incident, which delayed services on the busy corridor, took place at Adarsh Nagar metro station in the morning. The woman was hit by the train that was going towards Vishwavidyalaya Station from Jahangirpuri.

“An SDM inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken according to its report,” a senior police official said.

The Yellow Line connects Jahangirpuri station in northwest Delhi with Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 21:51 IST