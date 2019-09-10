Woman, companion held for murdering her husband in Samaypur Badli

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:33 IST

A 24-year-old man was murdered in his sleep, allegedly by his wife and her alleged companion, at his house in outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli on Sunday night. Both suspects have been arrested.

Police said the man’s wife helped her companion enter her bedroom and they both strangled the husband in his asleep. The couple’s one-year-old daughter was sleeping in the same room, police said.

Police said the Samaypur Badli police station got a call from the control room around 7 am, reporting that a man, Sonu Singh, had been mudered in Sisodiya Mohalla in Samaypur Badli.

“The caller was Singh’s sister. Singh’s body was on the floor his room on the first floor. There were injury marks on his neck. The body was sent for autopsy,” deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said.

Family members told us that the previous night, Singh had gone to bed in his room with his wife and one-year-old daughter around midnight.

“The family alleged Singh’s wife was in a relationship with a man named Sagar Balwa, who lived nearby. We checked the woman’s call details and found she was in regular touch with Balwa. The man was detained for questioning. His statement was matched with that of Singh’s wife,” the DCP said.

Police found multiple discrepancies in their statements and when confronted with evidence and call details, the duo admitted murdering Singh.

The woman’s companion told the police that he entered thehouse around 2.30 am. “He entered the house with the help of the woman and entered their bedroom, where Singh was asleep. They used a nylon string to strangulate him. Balwa then fled and the woman raised an alarm that her husband had been killed,” the officer said.

Police said the woman and Balwa had planned to elope once the matter died down.

