Woman conned of ₹90L after she pays for house, 4 booked

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:11 IST

A Nerul-based physiotherapist was cheated of ₹90 lakh after she paid to buy an apartment but did not get possession her flat, she then lodged a case against four people.

Priti Nayar, 33, said she was looking to purchase a property in Nerul in 2019.

An estate agent showed her an apartment in Saga Tower Society. The property was owned by Abdul Hamid Shaikh, Noor Jahan Shaikh and Hakim Abdul Shaikh.

The apartment was decided to be sold for ₹1.21 crore. In November last year, Nayar signed a memorandum of understanding with the home owners.

“She transferred ₹5 lakh in Hamid’s bank account. She has stated that she paid an additional ₹85 lakh towards repaying Hamid’s loan. Eventually, the trio introduced her to another man, who told her of investing part of her paid money in a finance firm,” said an officer from Nerul police station.

Mane told Nayar that out of ₹90 lakh, ₹60 lakh would be put in as investment. Nayar claimed she was sent a forged copy of the certificate.

The police said they are investigating the case and no arrest has been made.