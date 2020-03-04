Woman, daughter foil snatching attempt, 1 arrested in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:08 IST

Two bike-borne men snatched a woman’s purse in the Sarabha Nagar market on Tuesday night. However, they soon learnt they had bitten off more than they could chew when the woman and her daughter over powered the pillion rider and retrieved the purse.

The accused, Sachin Sharma, a resident of Baba Balak Nath Mandir near Ghumar Mandi, and his unidentified accomplice, who lives in Haibowal, attempted to snatch

the woman’s purse around

9pm, said investigating officer Jasvir Singh.

Both the woman and her daughter requested that their names be kept confidential.

Sharma, who was riding pillion, snatched the purse in the busy market.

However, the woman did not let go off the purse, causing her to be dragged along with the motorcycle as the snatchers tried to flee.

At that point, the victim’s daughter came to her rescue and chased after the snatcher, and the women managed to overpower Sharma. However, his accomplice managed to flee on the two-wheeler.

Once caught, Sharma, was thrashed by the public before being handed over to the police.

Bystanders shot a video of the incident.

In the video, Sharma can be heard telling police officials that he was high on drugs and had tried to snatch the purse to support his habit.

Richa Rani, station house officer, Division Number 5, said Sharma had been arrested and booked for snatching under the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the woman’s son.

The incident has yet again brought to fore the prevailing menace of drug abuse in the city, which has led to increase in the city’s crime rate.