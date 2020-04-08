e-paper
Home / Pune News / Woman dials RTO number, loses Rs 1 lakh through UPI fraud in Pune

Woman dials RTO number, loses Rs 1 lakh through UPI fraud in Pune

The 41-year-old resident of Baner-Pashan link road area found the fraudster’s number in the list of regional transport office (RTO) contacts.

pune Updated: Apr 08, 2020 17:53 IST
HT Correspondent
According to the complaint, the woman was sent a link through text message and asked to enter her UPI pin.
A woman was duped of Rs 1,00,000 in an unified payment interface (UPI) fraud after she tried to dial a transport office number listed on Google.

Maya Devare, the inspector who is investigating the case, said the reason for the complainant to make the phone call to RTO is yet to ascertained.

According to the complaint, the woman was sent a link through text message and asked to enter her UPI pin. After entering the pin, the suspect allegedly asked her to send the link back to him. As she did so, the man used the link multiple times and withdrew Rs 49,000 in the first transaction, Rs 19,000 in the second, Rs 30,000 in the third, and Rs 2,000 in the final transaction.

The transactions happened on October 16, 2019 between 12:30pm and 1pm, according to her complaint. However, a case was registered on Monday.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.

UPI allows transfer of money from one bank account to another instantly via one’s mobile phone. Payments can be made via app on mobile device only. The transfer of money using UPI works 24x7.

