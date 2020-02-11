Woman dies as private school bus hits her two-wheeler in G Noida west

cities

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 23:15 IST

A 31-year-old woman died on the spot when a private school bus, with 10 students on board, hit the two-wheeler she was riding around 9am at an unmanned T-junction near Panchsheel Hynish in Sector 1, Greater Noida West. A police team from Rise Police check post reached the spot and arranged for another bus for the students.

The deceased was identified as Amrita Sinha, a resident of Arihant Arden in Greater Noida. She worked as a manager with an automobile company. Her husband, Ram Sharma, filed a complaint at the Bisrakh police station, stating that his wife was going to office when the accident took place. “A rashly driven private school bus hit her Scooty and my wife died on the spot,” he stated in the complaint.

During a spot visit, the HT found out that the woman was riding in the service lane along the Hynish society, while the bus was taking a turn on the main road. “There is no traffic light or speed breaker at the junction. It appears neither the bus driver nor the scooty rider could see the other vehicle. The bus took a right turn towards the service lane, which is where the victim was. The bus hit the scooty and the victim was crushed under its wheels,” said Vinod Sharma, a marketing executive with the Stellar Group, which is next to Hynish society, and among the first respondents.

Sumit Basoya, a resident of La Residentia, said the locals have repeatedly complained to the authority to build speed breakers, most recently in November, 2019, but to no avail.

Deputy commissioner of police (Noida Central) Harsh Chander said the private bus was engaged by a private school in Greater Noida. “The driver and conducted fled the spot. We have registered a case against the driver under IPC Sections 304-A (death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) and launched a search for his arrest,” he said.

The body was sent for an autopsy and report is awaited.