Woman dies of ‘medical negligence’, kin block highway in Himachal Pradesh

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:00 IST

Hundreds of people on Friday morning blocked the Dharamshala-Shimla national highway for more than three hours at the Pucca Bharo area of the Hamirpur town protesting against the death of Anita Kumari, 39, a primary teacher of the Dudhana area of the district.

They alleged that Anita died due to ‘misdiagnoses’ and wrong operation conducted by the medicos of a private hospital located at the Pucca Bharo area of the Hamirpur town on Thursday evening.

The parents kept the body on the road and raised slogans against the hospital management. They alleged that Anita died due to slackness on part of the medical officers, who conducted the operation of Anita.

Anita’s husband Arun Sharma said he was not allowed to meet his wife and she was taken in unconscious condition to Tanda where it was told that Anita had died much earlier.

He demanded registration of a criminal case against the management of the hospital.

Hospital authorities were reluctant to say anything on the issue. However, one of the medicos, who refused to tell his name said perhaps Anita had died due to heart attack.

Hamirpur ADC Rattan Gautam and ASP Vijay Saklani, who reached the spot once the report of the dharna-cum-road block coupled with procession by the people reached the district administration.

The ADC and ASP held talks with the parents of the deceased, but failed to pursue them for hours together as the parents wanted to talk to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who was to pass through the road on way to Dharamshala. After long talks, the parents agreed to lift the road blockade and the traffic was restored.

In the meantime, the authorities diverted the route of the tour of the CM via Anu to Sujanpur on way to Dharamshala.

ASP Vijay Saklani said the police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPc against the authorities of the hospital and further investigations into the cause of the death was on.

He said the police was waiting for the postmortem report from Dharamshala as the woman had died at the hospital in the Pucca Bharo area.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 22:58 IST