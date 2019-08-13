Woman duped by ‘perfect match’

cities

Gurugram A woman was allegedly duped by a man she met on a matrimonial website, the police said on Tuesday. An alleged accomplice of the suspect was arrested.

The police said in July 2019, a resident of Sector 54 met a person on a matrimonial website, who claimed to be from England. The man started courting her and promised to visit her in August.

“We chatted for over a month. He said that his flight would be landing in Mumbai around 11.30 pm on August 6. Around 11.45pm, he called me from an Indian number and said that he had been detained at the airport since he was carrying British currency (1,50,000 pounds) and would require ₹48,300 to catch a flight to Delhi. Two hours later, he called again and demanded ₹1.15 lakh,” she said in the complaint.

Police said she transferred ₹48, 300 online and realised she had been duped when she discussed it with a relative. The incident was reported to the police on August 7.

Ramesh Kumar, the investigating official, said that the woman received messages from a ‘friend’ of the suspect, asking bring ₹4 lakh. “The woman informed the police and a trap was laid, following which the alleged friend was arrested on Tuesday evening. He is a foreign national, who came to the city on a business visa, but is yet to share other details. We are questioning him about his accomplice,” the officer said.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 420 (cheating) of the IPC, and sections 66 C and 66 D of the IT Act at the Cyber police station on Tuesday.

