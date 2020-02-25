e-paper
Woman falls off bike, dies

Woman falls off bike, dies

cities Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:50 IST
A 50-year-old woman on Sunday died after falling off a motorcycle when she was returning home with her son from a relative’s place in Panvel. The police have booked her 22-year-old son for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

The incident took place near Wahal village in Panvel around 4.45pm when Kunda Talpe and her son Akshay were returning to Vadavali village. Both had gone to visit a relative in Nere village. Talpe’s husband Vasant, a farmer, last spoke to her in the afternoon as they were leaving from Nere .

Akshay was riding his father’s two-wheeler. “We have learnt that Akshay lost control of the bike, and his mother, who was riding pillion, fell. She sustained head injuries,” said an officer from Panvel rural police station.

The woman was taken to MGM Hospital in Panvel where she succumbed to her injuries. Akshay was arrested and later released on bail, said the officer.

