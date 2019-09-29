Woman falls while getting off bus at Anand Vihar, dies

cities

New Delhi: A 40-year-old woman from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh was killed after she slipped from the footboard of a UP state transport bus at the ISBT Anand Vihar and injured her head on Saturday morning. The police said the driver started driving the bus away while the woman was still getting down. Police are on the lookout for the driver, who fled the spot.

According to the police, they got a call around 9.30am, informing that a woman was critically injured after falling from a bus at the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in Anand Vihar. A police team found that the woman, Krishna (40), was getting off the bus when the driver started driving. She lost balance, fell, and hit her head on the ground. The woman was accompanied by her husband Sushil, 42.

“Witnesses told us that the driver sped away with the bus with other passengers sitting inside. The woman was taken to a Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan hospital by her husband and others, where she was pronounced dead,” said a senior police officer who chose not to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said they were working with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to get the details about the driver. “Buses that ply on the same route are being checked as well. We have information about the driver, and possible hideouts are being raided to arrest him. He has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” Singh said.

