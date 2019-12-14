Woman found bludgeoned to death at her house in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:24 IST

A 50-year-old woman was found dead with injury on her forehead at her rented accommodation in Seerha village of Meharban in the wee hours of Saturday.

The victim was sleeping with her husband and 15-year-old son, who claimed they did not know how she died, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Savitri Devi, who hailed from Jharkhand.

She, along with her husband Imail Munda and son Dilpreet, had been living in Seerha village for past several years. The couple used to work at a factory.

The police have suspicion on her husband and son, who are being questioned.

According to the police, the woman had consumed liquor with her husband and son at their house before going to sleep.

Meharban station house officer (SHO) Kulwant Singh said, “Her husband woke up around 2am and found her lying dead next to him. The family lives in a one-room accommodation in a labour quarter.”

“Imail and Dilpreet had brought a bottle of alcohol on Friday night and the family consumed it together. They then got another bottle and after finishing that, had dinner,” he added.

“Imail told us that when he woke up to go to washroom at 2am, he found his wife dead. He raised alarm after which neighbours huddled there,” the SHO said.

“According to Imail and Dilpreet, they did not hear any noise. However, there is an injury mark on the forehead of the victim. It seems that she was attacked with some blunt weapon,” he added.

The SHO said as of now, her husband was the prime suspect.

“We are questioning him. It appears that the couple had a fight in inebriated state after which Imail killed her,” he added.

The police have initiated proceedings to register a first information report (FIR) in the case.