Woman found dead in Dhayari was strangled to death: doctors report

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 21:33 IST

PUNE A woman found dead in her house in Dhayari on Friday, was murdered as per doctors report, say local police.

The victim has been identified as Rani Sunil Chavle (35), a resident of Raikarmala in Dhayari.

Her husband Sunil Chavle works at a private company in Narhe, according to the police.

The body was found by the woman’s husband around 6:25 pm when he came home from work, according to the police. He took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

“She was strangulated and had marks of strangulation on her neck and no other injuries according to the doctor,” said police inspector (crime) Sunil Takawale of Sinhgad road police station who is investigating the case.

During the post mortem, she was also found to have sustained head injuries, according to assistant police inspector Hanmantrao Nanavare of Sinhgad road police station who is the complainant in the case.

The woman was found on the second floor flat in Parth Angan Society of Raikarmala area where the couple had been living for the past five years, according to PI Takawale.

Her death was initially recorded in an accidental death report. However, as per the doctor’s opinion after post-mortem, a case of murder has been registered.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sinhgad road police station.