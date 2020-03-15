e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Woman found dead in Dhayari was strangled to death: doctors report

Woman found dead in Dhayari was strangled to death: doctors report

cities Updated: Mar 15, 2020 21:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A woman found dead in her house in Dhayari on Friday, was murdered as per doctors report, say local police.

The victim has been identified as Rani Sunil Chavle (35), a resident of Raikarmala in Dhayari.

Her husband Sunil Chavle works at a private company in Narhe, according to the police.

The body was found by the woman’s husband around 6:25 pm when he came home from work, according to the police. He took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

“She was strangulated and had marks of strangulation on her neck and no other injuries according to the doctor,” said police inspector (crime) Sunil Takawale of Sinhgad road police station who is investigating the case.

During the post mortem, she was also found to have sustained head injuries, according to assistant police inspector Hanmantrao Nanavare of Sinhgad road police station who is the complainant in the case.

The woman was found on the second floor flat in Parth Angan Society of Raikarmala area where the couple had been living for the past five years, according to PI Takawale.

Her death was initially recorded in an accidental death report. However, as per the doctor’s opinion after post-mortem, a case of murder has been registered.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sinhgad road police station.

top news
Pay for your quarantine: Beijing to incoming travellers as China sees more imported cases
Pay for your quarantine: Beijing to incoming travellers as China sees more imported cases
Spain reports 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths
Spain reports 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths
Afghan seeks Indian satellite for distance learning to contain infection
Afghan seeks Indian satellite for distance learning to contain infection
Covid 19 Update: Vaishno Devi shrine imposes 28-day bar on foreigners and Indian travelers from abroad
Covid 19 Update: Vaishno Devi shrine imposes 28-day bar on foreigners and Indian travelers from abroad
Coronavirus outbreak: What is ‘social distancing’ and can it work?
Coronavirus outbreak: What is ‘social distancing’ and can it work?
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
Top Hizbul, LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Top Hizbul, LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Coronavirus: India cases cross 105; restrictions in more states like Assam, MP
Coronavirus: India cases cross 105; restrictions in more states like Assam, MP
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities