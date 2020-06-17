e-paper
Woman found dead inside her house in Greater Noida

Woman found dead inside her house in Greater Noida

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:47 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Greater Noida: A 26-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Greater Noida’s Sector Alpha 2 on Tuesday night. A murder case has been registered at the Beta 2 police station in this regard.

The incident came to light around 11.15pm when the police were informed, after which a team was rushed to the spot. “Her body was found at the staircase leading up to the roof of the house. The incident took place after 10pm when she was last seen by her children,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Police officers privy to the investigation said that the woman, Juni, had ligature marks around her neck, suggesting that she had been strangled, though the cause of death will be clarified only when the autopsy report comes in. Preliminary probe showed there were no other injuries on her body, they said.

The woman lived in the house with her two minor children and husband, who works as a cook and was away at work. He had found her when he came back from work and informed the police.

Police said they suspect an acquaintance of the woman behind the murder.

However, the reason behind the murder is unclear at the moment and the police are waiting for more information and description of the man from her husband while all angles are being probed.

“We will make an arrest in the case soon,” said the DCP. The woman’s body was handed over to the family following the autopsy.

