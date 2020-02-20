Woman found murdered in Kherki Daula was brutally assaulted, cops on the lookout for husband

cities

Gurugram: A day after a 35-year-old woman was found murdered at her rented room in Nawada village, Kherki Daula, the police said a post-mortem examination revealed that she was brutally assaulted, which led to fractures in her face and chest. She was also allegedly hit on the head with a blunt object. The police on Thursday said they were yet to trace her husband, who has been missing since Tuesday night.

According to the police, the body of the deceased was handed over to her family members after the post-mortem examination on Thursday. Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, Civil Hospital, said, “The suspect had punched and kicked her multiple times. There were multiple injuries all over her body.”

On Wednesday, around 9.30am, the police had received information about the woman lying in a pool of blood in her room. The police said she and her husband had a heated argument late on Tuesday night, after which he hit her on the head with a stone slab. The accused had allegedly written a note with a sketch pen on a wall of the room, in which he accused the victim of infidelity. He further wrote that he wanted to kill her five years ago but could not. The accused, in the note, said that he was not on the run, and that anyone can locate him by tracking his mobile phone.

Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Kherki Daula police station, said, “We have recorded the statement of the victim’s family members. They denied that the husband and wife had any kind of issue with each other. The husband is yet to be located and arrested.”

A case was registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday.