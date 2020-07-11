Woman gets different reports from two labs

cities

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:14 IST

A 44-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 at the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital has subsequently tested negative in a test conducted by a private lab on the following day. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has said she will be treated as Covid-positive and another test will be conducted to confirm her status.

“My mother had mild fever and weakness a few days ago and on the doctor’s recommendation, we got her tested,” said Nilesh Pawar. Earlier this week, Pawar’s mother, Rekha, was tested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital, popularly known as Kalwa Hospital. The following day, Rekha got another Covid-19 test done at a private laboratory. “On Wednesday, we got the report from the private lab that said my mother had tested negative. However, yesterday morning, Kalwa Hospital informed us she has tested positive,” said Pawar on Friday.

TMC has taken Rekha to a quarantine centre in Hajuri. Another test will be conducted to figure out if she is Covid-positive. Civic commissioner Vipin Sharma said, “At present, we will treat her as a Covid patient and begin treatment. We will conduct a re-test to ascertain the reports.”

After the Pawars approached the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for help, Thane district president of MNS Avinash Jadhav said, “Of late, the corporation is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Yet there is no leader from the ruling party addressing the people’s grievances. We have asked the commissioner to look into the matter and resolve the confusion for this family.” Jadhav has also demanded action against whichever lab has delivered incorrect results to the Pawars.