Woman, her brother arrested for stabbing husband in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:25 IST

High drama was witnessed in Sector 25 on Thursday afternoon when a man was attacked with a pair of scissors by his wife and brother-in-law on the neck and head as bystanders videographed the incident. The woman and her brother have been arrested and will be presented in court on Friday.

Police said they received a call around 1:40pm about a quarrel. The victim Deepak Chand (32) of Sector 56, who works with a private coaching institute in Sector 25, said he received a call from his wife Renu and brother-in-law Ankit Rojila, asking him to come to the parking area of the institute. When he came there, the two accused him of infidelity and attacked him. “They rubbed chilli powder on my eyes and attacked with a pair of scissors on my chest and neck. When people gathered there, they fled from the spot,” Deepak told the police. Deepak was taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Police have registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 11 police station. The accused were arrested and will be produced in a court on Friday.