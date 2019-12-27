Woman kidnapped, raped and tortured for 18 months; 11 booked

cities

Vasai Gaon police recently booked an autorickshaw driver for allegedly kidnapping a 21-year-old woman, repeatedly raping her for more than a year and impregnating her.

The accused’s 10 relatives and friends, who allegedly helped him to keep the

woman confined to a room since July 2018, were also booked.

The incident came to light earlier this month, when the woman managed to escape the room with her seven-month-old daughter and filed a complaint against the accused, Nikhil Gharat, and his aides.

The woman, in her complaint said Gharat had been stalking her since July 2018.

“One day, he confronted the woman and told her that he wished to marry her. When she rejected his proposal, Gharat threatened to kill himself. He later kidnapped the woman, took her to a lodge and raped her. After a few days he shifted the woman to a room, belonging to his cousins, Bhima and Rangnath Meher, where he continued to rape her ,” said Bhaskar Pukhle, senior inspector, Vasai Gaon police station.

Meanwhile, the woman gave birth to a girl in the room. Gharat would torture the woman with cigarette stubs and threatened to kill her and her daughter if she did not agree to marry him.

“His relatives and friends – Savita Gharat, Baliram Gharat, Archana Gharat, Soni Gharat, Anand Gharat, Mohan Tandel, Lata Tandel and Swapnil Meher – who have also been booked, clicked Gharat and the woman’s photos and forced the woman to sign some blank affidavits and stamp papers as proof of their marriage,” said Pukhle.

Based on the woman’s complaint, all 11 accused have been booked under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (causing hurt) of the IPC.

“We are inspecting the marriage certificate and other documents, which the complainant said she was forced to

sign. We will also conduct a DNA test of the child, the woman and Gharat and then make arrests in the case,” said Pukhle.