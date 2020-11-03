e-paper
Woman killed, 25 injured as bus overturns in Solan

Woman killed, 25 injured as bus overturns in Solan

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A woman was killed while 25 passengers, including the driver and conductor, sustained injures as a private bus overturned on the Kalka-Shimla highway near Solan on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Soma Devi (65), a resident of Kot village in Shimla district.

The accident took place on Tuesday around 12pm when a private bus with 26 passengers enroute Solan from Chail overturned near Solan as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Police reached the spot and rescued the injured persons and recovered the woman’s body. However, apart from the one fatality, no other passenger suffered any critical injuries. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at government hospitals in Solan and Kandaghat. Solan deputy commissioner also visited the accident spot.

Solan superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav said they are conducting an investigation in the matter.

