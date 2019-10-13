Woman killed, five injured in accident on Yamuna Expressway

cities

A 28-year-old woman was killed and five of her family members were injured when a truck hit their car on Yamuna Expressway in Rabupura on Sunday morning. The truck driver fled the scene after the incident.

Vineet Kumar, Station House Officer, Rabupura police station, said the family was based in Delhi’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony and was going to visit Agra in a Maruti Swift Dzire.

Vinu Yadav (30) was driving the car while his five family members with passengers wife Preety (28), daughter Chhavi (6), son Shiv (2), sister Nickey (18) and sister-in-law Kajal (14).

Police said that the family had left early in the morning. “They had reached Rabupura 5.30 am. They were 26-km from zero point when a speeding truck hit their car from behind,” said Yadav.

Some passerby informed police and security personnel of the Expressway management. A police team soon reached the spot and the six victims were rushed to Kailash Hospital in Jewar.

Police said Preety succumbed to her injuries during treatment. She had suffered serious injuries to her head and body. The other five persons were undergoing treatment in the hospital, said police, adding that Preety’s body was sent for an autopsy.

“It appears the truck was speeding and it could not apply breaks on time. We have seized the truck and registered a case against unknown truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of IPC. We have launched a search to arrest him,” said Kumar.

