Woman kills 2 sons, ends life in Thane

A 28-year-old woman allegedly murdered her two sons, aged 4 and 5, and then committed suicide in her house at Waghbil along Ghodbunder Road on Sunday.

The woman’s suicide note blamed her estranged husband and in-laws for physically and mentally assaulting her for many years.

She had complained several times against her husband and in-laws in a police station in Kutch and was also fighting a custody battle over her two sons.

The Kasarvadavli police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the woman’s husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law. The police have also booked a police sub-inspector of Rapar police station in Kutch district, following allegations from the family that he ignored her complaints.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The woman is from Kutch. She shifted to Thane a month ago with her parents and her brother after complaining of harassment by her in-laws. On Sunday, her brother had gone for work and her parents were not at home. She called one of her relatives in Navi Mumbai and said she was ‘leaving’.”

He sensed something amiss and alerted her brother. Her brother rushed home but the door was locked from inside. The police officer said, “After he alerted us, we broke the lock and found them dead.”

The couple got married in 2011. Her husband works in car service centre in Rapar village of Kutch district.

“Since September 2017, she has lodged several complaints of harassment against the husband and in-laws. In February this year, she left her husband’s house. Her husband allegedly took the children back several times after which she filed a custody case. The court ordered the children to stay with her but her husband refused to follow the court order. Few months ago, she filed a case in Ahmedabad high court for the children’s custody.”

The woman’s family alleged that the villagers, too, harassed her family.

“Few weeks ago, her husband tried to attack the woman’s mother, who was riding her scooter with one of the kids sitting pillion. Tired of the harassment, the family left the village and came to Thane, where they rented an apartment.

“We found a suicide note written in Gujarati. She has said her husband and in-laws had been harassing her. She also wrote that her brothers should perform the last rites and not her husband. We have registered a case of abetment against the husband and in-laws,” the police said, adding that a team has gone to Kutch to probe the case.

