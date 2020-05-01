e-paper
Home / Cities / Woman labourer dies following gas cylinder blast in Ludhiana

Woman labourer dies following gas cylinder blast in Ludhiana

The cylinder reportedly exploded while Sonia, who was staying alone in a quater, was cooking food around 6am

cities Updated: May 01, 2020 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

ludhiana@hindustantimes.com

A 30-year-old migrant labourer, Sonia, reportedly died following a gas cylinder blast in the Neechi Mangli area (Focal Point phase 8) on Friday morning. The reason behind the incident is yet uncertain, but it is suspected that the cylinder exploded while Sonia was cooking food around 6am. Her body was burnt badly and her face was also disfigured.

Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and the body has been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital while the police are looking for her family members.

Getting information from residents, fire brigade personnel reached the spot and doused the flames in 15-20 minutes. Goods and material kept in the quarter perished in the fire.

In-charge of the Ishwar Colony police post Surjit Singh said, “Sonia had been living alone in a quarter, situated on the top floor of a factory for the past two years and died following a gas cylinder blast on Friday morning. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital and the police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The police are looking for family members of the deceased.”

CAR CATCHES FIRE, NO CASUALTY

A Honda City car caught fire at the traffic lights near the Hero Bakery Chowk, Pakhowal Road, on Friday afternoon. As per information, two people, including a woman, were travelling in the car, when the fire broke out. Both came out safely with the help of traffic marshals present on the spot.

A video of the incident also went viral on social networks showing the car completely damaged.

A firefighter, Armaan, said they received an alert around 2:10 pm and a fire tender was rushed to the spot. No casualty was reported from the spot as the occupants came out safely. The fire was doused in around 20 minutes, he added.

