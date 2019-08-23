Woman owner of Mohali immigration firm arrested for fraud

cities

Weeks after the ministry of external affairs released a report wherein Mohali district had topped the Punjab list of illegal travel agents, the economic offences wing (EOW) on Thursday arrested a woman owner of an immigration consultancy firm — Properway Immigration — based in Sector 70, Mohali, for duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The accused has been identified as Baljinder Kaur and she was produced before a local court and sent to day’s police remand.

She was arrested in connection with two complaints lodged in December 2018 — by Surinder Kaur of Nawanshahr and Tek Singh of Moga — wherein she was accused of duping them on the pretext of sending their children abroad.

Surinder Kaur in her complaint told the police that she had paid ₹2.85 lakh to Baljinder for sending her son abroad and Tek Singh had allegedly paid ₹4.85 lakh for sending his son to Canada, but the accused failed to keep her promise and didn’t refund the money. Baljinder has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC and Immigration Act.

The accused had also opened an office in Phase 5, Mohali. Baljinder’s husband Ekam Singh Sandhu too had been arrested in a similar case and is currently out on bail.

COUPLE POPULAR ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Ekam and Baljinder are popular on social media as well as Tik Tok app for their videos which they shared under the title of ‘Mr and Mrs Sandhu’. The couple has 85,231 followers on Facebook and 1,328 on Tik Tok app on which they have two accounts.

MOHALI HUB OF FAKE IMMIGRATION CONSULTANTS

As per the ministry of external affairs (MEA) list of illegal travel agents, Mohali has 31 illegal travel agents out of 76 in Punjab. Chandigarh’s figure is 22. Punjab was third among states in the country having maximum illegal travel agents after Maharashtra (86) and Delhi (85). There are 320 approved travel agents on the website (sasnagar.nic.in).

Mohali's proximity to Chandigarh and a large number of educational institutes makes it a hub of immigration firms. The general perception is that the immigration firms operating here would be genuine as compared to other parts of the state.

