Woman, partner arrested for killing her husband in East Patel Nagar

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:53 IST

New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman and her partner have been arrested for killing the woman’s husband by pushing him into the shaft of an elevator at an under-construction building in central Delhi’s East Patel Nagar on Wednesday evening, police said.

An investigation that revolved around analysing phone call details and locations helped police arrest the woman, Anita, and her 38-year-old partner, Arjun Mandal, said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, deputy commissioner of police (central district).

The DCP identified the dead man as 42-year-old Daya Ram, a labourer who lived in Anand Parbat and worked at construction sites in central Delhi. “His body was found on Thursday morning in the shaft of an elevator at an under-construction building in East Patel Nagar. There was an alcohol bottle, some paper plates and glasses and snacks on the terrace of the same building,” said the DCP.

While Ram’s mobile phone wasn’t found at the spot, police found a bag that had a paper with three phone numbers scribbled on it. “One of those phone numbers belonged to a labourer who knew the victim. That helped us identify Ram,” said the DCP.

When police began interrogating Ram’s wife, Anita, she was allegedly evasive and attempted to mislead the police. “Our analysis of phone locations also revealed that Anita and her husband were near the crime spot around 6.30pm on Wednesday,” said the DCP.

Once their location was confirmed, police checked the phone call records of Anita and her husband. “The phone number on which Ram had made the last call was also the one on which Anita had made multiple calls the same night,” said the DCP.

That number belonged to Arjun Mandal, a mason working in central Delhi. The DCP said that he was questioned and confronted with evidence upon which he broke down and confessed to his role in the killing and revealed that Anita was involved in the murder plan.

“Anita has been into an extramarital relationship with Mandal for the last three years. They saw Ram as a hindrance in their relationship. So, a few months ago they planned to kill him,” said the DCP.

On Wednesday evening, Mandal allegedly called Ram to Patel Nagar Metro station, offered to throw a drinks party, purchased alcohol and snacks and led him to the under-construction building. “Around 7 pm, Mandal pushed Ram into the shaft of the lift of the same building. The 45-feet fall killed Ram,” said the DCP.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 19:53 IST