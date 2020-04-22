Woman patient from Jalandhar recovers, kin fail to turn up at CMC

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:51 IST

Even as a 70-year-old woman patient from Jalandhar, admitted to the Christian Medical College and Hospital since March 21, was declared “fully recovered” on Monday, no one from her family arrived to take her home till Tuesday evening.

Hospital authorities say the outstanding medical bills of the patient amount to Rs 4.77 lakh.

Dr Vineeth Jaison said the family was informed on Monday that the patient has fully recovered. “They have also been informed about the treatment expenditure as well. But no one has arrived to fulfil the discharge formalities.”

He said that the patient was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on March 21 and kept on ventilator. Since April 2, the family has not made any payment to the hospital, he added.

TABLIGHI JAMAAT MEMBER RECOVERS IN MANSA

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman member of Tablighi Jamaat, who was among 11 coronavirus patients in Mansa district, was discharged from the civil hospital on Tuesday after she tested negative for the second consecutive time.