Woman’s body found in suitcase identified, husband, in-laws held for murdering her for dowry

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:43 IST

The body found in a suitcase in Ghaziabad district on Monday morning was identified as that of a 24-year-old woman, Warisha, who lived with her husband and in-laws in Bulandshahr district. Based on her parents’ complaint, her husband and in-laws have been arrested on charges of murdering her for dowry and the case has been transferred to the Bulandshahr police as the crime had taken place there.

The police said pictures of the victim were shared on social media in an effort to identify her and one of her relatives who saw the appeal came forward and also informed her parents in Aligarh district.

The police said the woman, Warisha (single name), had got married to Amir Khan, a fish trader and resident of Islamnagar locality in Bulndshahr, on June 1. Her family has filed a police complaint in Bulandshahr accusing her in-laws of killing her for dowry. They told the police that her husband’s family was “harassing her for not bringing a washing machine and refrigerator”.

Police said based on the parents’ complaint, Amir Khan, his father Muslim Khan and his mother Jameela have been arrested and booked under the IPC sections 304b (dowry death), 498a (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and also levied provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Yogendra Singh, SHO of Kotwali police station in Bulandshahr, said her in-laws allegedly murdered the woman and dumped her body near New Hindon Vihar in Ghaziabad on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. He added that Amir Khan and Muslim Khan hired a car and drove to Ghaziabad to dump the suitcase stuffed with the body.

“After her body was found in Ghaziabad, we circulated her pictures over the social media and also informed the nearby districts. One of her relatives saw the pictures and informed her parents. They arrived in Ghaziabad and identified the body as that of Waisha’s. The autopsy was conducted in Ghaziabad but the rest of the legal action is being taken up by Bulandshahr police,” Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city), Ghaziabad, said.

“The three suspects have been arrested. The cause of her death will be known only after the autopsy reports are received from Ghaziabad. The suspects told us that after the murder, they stuffed her body in a suitcase and hired a car to drive towards Ghaziabad on Sunday night and dump the body,” Singh said.