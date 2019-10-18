Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase near eatery in outer Delhi

cities

New Delhi: The decomposing body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a suitcase in outer Delhi’s Bawana Friday morning, the police said.

Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north district), estimated the woman to be in her 30s, but said no identity proof of any kind was found on her body or in the suitcase.

“There are no visible external injuries on her body. It appears she was strangulated and killed,” said DCP Sharma. Ruling out sexual assault, the DCP said her clothes were intact. “The doctors who examined the body have proposed there was no sexual assault,” said the officer.

The body was found around 7am outside a roadside eatery in Poonth Kalan in Bawana. “The eatery owner was cleaning the space around his shop when he noticed the unattended suitcase lying nearby. He sensed foul smell emanating from it and checked it to find the body inside,” the DCP said.

The suitcase used in the crime was a large-sized, purple-coloured one. “The extent of the decomposition of the body suggests the woman was killed 36-48 hours before we found it,” said the officer.

He said since the eatery owner hadn’t seen the suitcase Thursday night before shutting his shop, it was likely it was dumped at the spot in the early hours of Friday. Another investigator said the location suggests the killer hurriedly dumped the suitcase there, probably due to fear of getting noticed.

While the police are on the lookout for persons who may have spotted the suspect(s), the absence of CCTV footage in the neighbourhood has left investigators clueless. The police have registered a case of murder (IPC Section 302) and have begun their probe.

The police said they are checking the list of all women who disappeared from Delhi and neighbouring Haryana over the past week.

