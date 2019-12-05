e-paper
Woman’s burnt body found in Samastipur

Dec 05, 2019 01:17 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustantimes
         

Patna: In the second such incident within 24 hours, the Bihar police on Wednesday recovered a half-burnt body of an unidentified woman from a tobacco field under Samastipur’s Warisnagar police station area .

Earlier, on Tuesday, a half-burnt body of a woman with bullet injuries was recovered from Buxar.

In both cases, the victims are yet to be identified.

In case of Samastipur, police said, residents of Damdari Chaur spotted the body. Her mouth was stuffed with a cloth and her face completely burnt.

Police said it seemed the woman was married as they found blue bangles in her hands, legs painted with red colour and pieces of burnt clothes on the spot.

Earlier, on December 1, the Samastipur police had recovered the body of an unidentified girl from a local pond located near National Highways (NH)-28 under Bangra police station area.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi alleged that the Nitish Kumar government was apathetic towards incidents of rape. The law and order system had totally collapsed in the state, she said.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said the crime rate in the state had increased since the JD(U)-BJP government came to power.

“Women are scared in Bihar. Police are unable to do anything in the state. We are deeply saddened by the turn of events in Bihar. Crimes are increasing day by day,” he said.

