e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Women at Thane village provide sanitary pads to migrants

Women at Thane village provide sanitary pads to migrants

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 20:50 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Women from a village in Shahapur area provided sanitary pads to migrants going to their hometowns. They have given 135 sanitary napkins so far. The women provided ready-made pads and also stitched cloth-based napkins for the migrants.

The initiative was started by Vidya Farde, a home-maker, whose husband Sharad Farde is a member of Farde village gram panchayat in Shahapur. The couple has been providing food and other basic amenities to migrants. They also distributed 50 pairs of footwear among the women.

“We realised that these families have to walk miles which can take months. I brought around 100 sanitary pads and distributed them among migrants on the Nashik highway. As the stock of pads finished at the medical shop in our area, me and five of my neighbours made 35 pads using cotton and distributed it among women who took shelter near our village,” said Vidya.

top news
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins tomorrow
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins tomorrow
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
Deer gets kiss of life after crashing through roof of Mumbai slum
Deer gets kiss of life after crashing through roof of Mumbai slum
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: People complain about lack of water at West Bengal quarantine centre 
Watch: People complain about lack of water at West Bengal quarantine centre 
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In