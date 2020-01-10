e-paper
Women recruitment in state police to be 15% in next 5 years: Khattar

Women recruitment in state police to be 15% in next 5 years: Khattar

The CM said it was laudable how the recruitment percentage of women in the state police force had increased from 6 % to 10 %, in the last five years

Jan 10, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the percentage of women in the state police force will be increased by 15% in the next five years.

He was speaking on the concluding day of the conference on “Safety of women and children” which was organised by Haryana Police in association with Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) and the Indian police foundation institute (IPFI).

The CM said it was laudable how the recruitment percentage of women in the state police force had increased from 6 % to 10 %, in the last five years. This percentage will now be further increased to 15%, he added.

Reacting to media reports that Haryana ranked third in crime rate, he said it shows that cases were freely registered in the state and there was no attempt to fudge figures. Stating that 34 women police stations were opened in Haryana where women found easy to complain against their offenders, the CM suggested a survey regarding how many people were satisfied with the registration of cases should also be done by the National Crime Bureau.

He said special skill development and training programs are being run to provide ample employment opportunities for women and for this a MoU has also been signed with the United Nations.

In his address, director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said in last five years, women and children safety were among the top priorities of police and Haryana’s initiative of opening women police stations was followed by other states too.

Earlier, president of the IPFI, N Ramachandran emphasised on the need to build trust between the public and police by improving the quality of communication.

