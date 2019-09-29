Work begins on Delhi’s biggest trauma care centre in Mangolpuri

cities

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:12 IST

New Delhi

The work on a 362-bed trauma centre along with Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Mongolpuri was flagged off with the laying of the foundation stone by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. The construction of the 71-crore hospital block will be completed within 18 months, according to the government.

Once completed, it will become the largest trauma centre in the city. Currently, the hospitals specialising in emergency and poly-trauma care in Delhi are the 182-bed Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre run by AIIMS and the 71-bed Sushruta Trauma Centre run by Delhi government.

“This will be the biggest trauma care centre in Delhi and will have all modern amenities. It will be fully air-conditioned. There will be gas-pipelines (which deliver oxygen etc to ventilators and other medical device) on all beds. The trauma centre will have 6 operation theatres. Over 50% of the beds would be reserved for only emergency trauma and ICU facilities, which is what most people coming here would need,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

To compare, of the 152 beds at AIIMS trauma centre 30 beds are reserved for emergency cases and 26 for ICU patients, which is 36.8% of the total bed strength.

The government states that R190 crores are being saved on the project.

“Ordinarily, large government hospitals across the country are constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore per bed. This hospital should have cost Rs 362 crore, but it is being done in just Rs 71 crore. This has been made possible because Delhi has an honest and efficient government that saves peoples’ tax money and provides the best services to all our people,” said CM Arvind Kejriwal at the ceremony.

The upcoming trauma care block is a part of the government’s plan to add new blocks and restructure the 17 existing hospitals to add nearly 9,000 beds. The 38 hospitals run by the Delhi government have 11,353 beds.

Of the projects planned, work has started on four and the deadline for the remodelling of Deep Chand Bandhu hospital to add 281 beds is set for August 2020. The government also plans to add over 2,500 beds in three new hospitals in Ambedkar Nagar, Dwarka, and Burari. The last of the three hospitals are expected to come up by March 2020.

The AAP government had promised to double the bed strength in Delhi government run hospitals.

“Delhi government is working at an unprecedented speed on various projects, like no other government not just in India but the world. We will add 2 lakh 80 thousand CCTV cameras, 21 thousand classrooms in our schools, hundreds of mohalla clinics, over 2 lakh lights. Just to compare Mumbai has just 1.5 lakh street lights, we are adding 2 lakh more,” said Jain at the ceremony.

Kejriwal added that apart from the 200 mohalla clinics that are running currently, 200 more will be inaugurated in about a week or so, and by November or December Delhi will have a total of 700 to 800 mohalla clinics.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 20:12 IST