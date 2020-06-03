Work to build roads in Ludhiana Focal Point inaugurated

cities

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:54 IST

Ludhiana The Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) chairman Gurpreet Singh Gogi on Tuesday inaugurated the construction work of concrete roads in the city’s Focal Point.

To be built at a cost of Rs 40 crore within the next eight months, the concrete roads cover stretches of 21 km.

Gogi was also accompanied by Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) chairman KK Bawa, Punjab Large Industries Development Board (PLIDB) chairman Pawan Dewan, besides several leading industrialists and senior PSIEC officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Gogi said a total of 21.26 km of concrete roads will be built in the Focal Points of the city, which include 6.39 km stretches in Phase 6; 5.28 km in phase 7; 5.13 km in Phase 8; 2.47 km in phase 4A and 1.99 km in Phase 5.

PSIEC will also beautify and upgrade the existing infrastructure in focal points in other districts of the state, Gogi said, adding that more than Rs 200 crore will be spent on this work, the orders for which had been issued.

He said that the “smart” focal points would have entry gates, fire stations, ESI dispensaries, well maintained green belts, landscaping, and other amenities.

PSIEC will also be coming up with a one-time settlement scheme for industrialists shortly, where all pending disputes of industrialists will be settled.

State chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and minister of industry and commerce Sham Sunder Arora had granted Rs 40 Crore for development of the focal point roads.