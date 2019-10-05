e-paper
Work to clear Dadumajra dumping ground to start from Oct 17

Residents in the area are complaining of health issues due to the smell and water oozing from garbage dump

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Work to clear the waste accumulated at the open dumping ground at Dadumajra will start from October 17 after its inauguration by Member of Parliament Kirron Kher and mayor Rajesh Kalia.

Chandigarh Smart City Limited, which is executing the project,  has already allotted the contract for a budget of ₹33 crore.

Mayor Rajesh Kalia said the inauguration is fixed for October 17 after which the work will begin in full swing.

The entire ground will be flattened in 18 months.

He said it was his dream project as he has grown up in and around the dumping ground and understands the pain of the people living there.

“Around five lakh tonnes of waste has accumulated here and residents, who have been complaining about the foul smell and leachate (water oozing from garbage dump) will get relief once the clearing work starts,” said Kalia.

The open dump was adversely affecting the health of not just those living in Dadumajra but also residents of Sectors 24, 25, 38 (West) and 39. The stench was especially potent in monsoon.

Plant’s failure led to pile up

The pile up was caused due to failure of the Jaypee Group-run waste processing plant. The plant, which was set up in 2007, is just opposite the dumping ground. For several years, the plant has been working at 30% of its capacity, which means that 70% of the 400 tonnes of waste generated in the city every day was going unprocessed and was being dumped illegally at the dumping ground. Residents remember a time when the dumping ground was plain and had a garden.

MC officials say the civic body has stopped sending unprocessed waste at the ground. All garbage is processed by the waste processing plant. The plant is carefully monitored and works for 20 hours a day. As MC is working hard on waste segregation, the plant’s working will also improve,” said an official.

    

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 00:58 IST

