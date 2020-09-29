Work to install high-security number plates halts at Ludhiana centre as staff goes on strike

cities

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:28 IST

Residents applying for high-security registration plates at the Automated Driving Test Centre on Chandigarh Road were left a harried lot on Tuesday after the staff of the private company managing it went on a strike, in protest of termination of services of their colleagues.

The work of issuing and installing the number plates was halted for more than three hours, following which the company had to arrange staff from other centres. Only a few applicants were seen waiting their turn at the centre, while others were asked to return, with an assurance that the number plates will be installed at their respective locations.

As per information, the private company to whom the contract to install the plates has been awarded by the government had laid off some employees on Sunday. Protesting against their employer’s move, around 10 employees went on strike on Tuesday morning, with work at the centre resuming only in the afternoon.

One of the applicants, Gursharan Singh, a truck driver, said, “I came for the plates around 9am, but the staff had announced a strike. We have been asking the staff to install the plates, but they have asked us to wait. There is no other option because if we leave, we will have to come back.”

State head of the private contractor Arjun Singh said, “Soon after the employees went on strike, we arranged for staff from other centres. Meanwhile, residents who were waiting their turn were asked to return, and the company staff will install the plates at their respective places in the coming days.”