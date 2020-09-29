e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Work to install high-security number plates halts at Ludhiana centre as staff goes on strike

Work to install high-security number plates halts at Ludhiana centre as staff goes on strike

Only a few applicants were seen waiting their turn at the centre, while others were asked to return

cities Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Residents waiting their turn to get high-security registration plates installed at the Automated Driving Test Centre on Chandigarh Road in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
Residents waiting their turn to get high-security registration plates installed at the Automated Driving Test Centre on Chandigarh Road in Ludhiana on Tuesday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

Residents applying for high-security registration plates at the Automated Driving Test Centre on Chandigarh Road were left a harried lot on Tuesday after the staff of the private company managing it went on a strike, in protest of termination of services of their colleagues.

The work of issuing and installing the number plates was halted for more than three hours, following which the company had to arrange staff from other centres. Only a few applicants were seen waiting their turn at the centre, while others were asked to return, with an assurance that the number plates will be installed at their respective locations.

As per information, the private company to whom the contract to install the plates has been awarded by the government had laid off some employees on Sunday. Protesting against their employer’s move, around 10 employees went on strike on Tuesday morning, with work at the centre resuming only in the afternoon.

One of the applicants, Gursharan Singh, a truck driver, said, “I came for the plates around 9am, but the staff had announced a strike. We have been asking the staff to install the plates, but they have asked us to wait. There is no other option because if we leave, we will have to come back.”

State head of the private contractor Arjun Singh said, “Soon after the employees went on strike, we arranged for staff from other centres. Meanwhile, residents who were waiting their turn were asked to return, and the company staff will install the plates at their respective places in the coming days.”

top news
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, says ‘am doing fine’
Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, says ‘am doing fine’
Lufthansa cancels India-Germany flights till Oct 20 after dispute with Centre
Lufthansa cancels India-Germany flights till Oct 20 after dispute with Centre
Covid-19 infection rate rising in India but scope for more, ICMR survey shows
Covid-19 infection rate rising in India but scope for more, ICMR survey shows
India among worst performing economies in world, says Abhijit Banerjee
India among worst performing economies in world, says Abhijit Banerjee
DC vs SRH Live: Hetmyer departs, Pant Delhi’s final hope
DC vs SRH Live: Hetmyer departs, Pant Delhi’s final hope
On Amnesty row, BJP leader quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh to defend govt
On Amnesty row, BJP leader quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh to defend govt
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In