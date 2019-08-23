YAD leaders dump sewage from Buddha Nullah outside Cong MLA’s office

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:38 IST

Protesting against the failure of civic body and state government in finding a solution for the overflowing Buddha Nullah, the members of Youth Akali Dal (YAD) dumped the sewer waste — collected from Shivpuri area — outside Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey’s office near Chand Cinema on Friday.

The protesting members also broke earthen pots filled with sewer water.

YAD district president Gurdeep Gosha said, “Since four days, the sewage from Buddha Nullah has been entering in the houses and shops in Shivpuri area. The shopkeepers are unable to open shops and residents are forced to live in unhygienic conditions while the state government, municipal corporation officials and MLA are in deep slumber.”

“Through the protest, we are just apprising the MLA about the pathetic condition of the area,” he said.

The YAD leaders also demanded that the MLA should come out of the office, however, Pandey said, the protesters should come inside to talk about their demands.

Meanwhile, Pandey said, “I am unaware about who staged the protest as nobody met me. I am also in contact with the MC officials, as per whom the level of nullah receded on Friday.”

RESIDENTS SLAM COUNCILLOR, MLA

Meanwhile, the residents slammed BJP councillors Prabhjot Kaur and Sunita Rani, MLA Rakesh Pandey and civic body for their alleged failure in cleaning the sewer lines and Buddha Nullah in time.One of the residents, Geeta Pruthi said, “The BJP councillors have failed to find a solution for the overflowing nullah. MLA Rakesh Pander is not paying heed to our civic issues.”

WHEN RAIN TRIGGERED PANIC

While the level of Buddha Nullah receded on Friday, panic gripped the residents living in the vicinity of nullah after the city witnessed rain in the afternoon. As the sewer water could still be seen on the roads in Shivpuri, Dhoka Mohalla and adjoining areas, the residents feared that the rain might bring up the level of nullah again. Dhoka Mohalla residents were also seen complaining about contaminated water supply.

Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra said, “The situation has improved. The sewage has been pumped out of Dhoka Mohalla and adjoining areas.”

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 23:38 IST