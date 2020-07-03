e-paper
Home / Cities / Yamunanagar, Ambala districts brace for monsoon

Yamunanagar, Ambala districts brace for monsoon

Get drains cleaned, issue helpline number to tackle waterlogging

cities Updated: Jul 03, 2020 02:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Hindustantimes
         

The district administrations of Yamunanagar and Ambala are readying themselves to tackle waterlogging in low-lying areas ahead of the monsoon onset.

Several villages near the Yamuna river in Yamunanagar are prone to floods and a helpline number (01732-237801) has been issued, which will be available 24 hours for residents. A flood control room has also been established for the district.

Deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar said that people can get information related to waterlogging in the agricultural area, waterlogging in the populated area of the village, erosion in the river, canal etc.

“Any other information related to the electricity department, health, medicines and ambulances, in case of flooding in any part of the district can be given on this number,” he added.

“To prevent erosion of agricultural land, embankments are being made on the banks of Somnadi, Pattharla River and Chikan. Other than this, the civic bodies are carrying out the cleaning works of drains,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Ambala, DC Ashok Kumar Sharma, while holding a meeting of the irrigation department, civic bodies, NHAI and other officials concerned, gave instructions related to cleaning of drains. Along with this, the DC has asked to make necessary arrangements in the event of waterlogging or flood.

Executive officer of MC (Sadar Zone) Vinod Nehra informed the DC that most of the drains have been cleaned in Ambala Cantonment.

