Yeida offers plots to apparel, handicraft makers in new scheme

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 23:49 IST

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida), on Sunday, the 71st Republic Day, launched an industrial plot scheme to boost growth around the Noida Greenfield International Airport project site at Jewar along Yamuna Expressway.

The authority has launched this scheme for non-polluting industries on 380hectares located next to the site of the proposed international airport. If all plots are sold, the authority hopes to create around 7 lakh jobs and attract an overall investment of ₹25,000 crore through this scheme, officials said.

The scheme will be promoted as ‘one district one product’ scheme, officials said.

“We are offering plots to apparel and handicraft manufacturers and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) in Sector 29, which enjoys direct connectivity with the Yamuna Expressway. We hope this scheme will attract investors because of its connectivity with the airport,” Yeida officer-on-special duty Shailendra Bhatia said.

The Yeida is offering plots of 250sqmt, 300 sqmt, 350 sqmt, 400 sqmt, 450 sqmt, up to 40,000 sqmt. There are 514 plots in MSME category, 213 in apparel segment and 203 plots in handicrafts category, officials said.

“We will allot small plots up to 4,000 sqmt through a draw of lots on June 24 this year. The bigger plots, 4,000sqmt to 40,000sqmt will be allotted through a committee which will take a decision in July once all the applications, complete with documents, are be submitted to the authority,” Bhatia said.

The price for small plots will be ₹6,790/sqmt, while the price for the large plots will be ₹4,500/sqmt, officials said.

The application forms for the scheme will be available on www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com starting February 2, and applications will close on March 31, officials said. The last date of hard copy submission will be April 10. After downloading the form from www.niveshmitra.up.nic.in, the applicants will have to be submit it by uploading it on the portal.

“This industrial cluster scheme will invite direct ₹25,000 investment. These schemes will indirectly create a huge job market for the youth,” said Arun Vir Singh, Yeida chief executive officer and nodal officer for Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), which is monitoring the airport development.

The Yeida said that around 50% of 380 hectares of land for Sector 29 has been acquired for the project and remaining land would be bought directly from farmers.