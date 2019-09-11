Yoga guru Anand Giri acquitted by Australian court

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:05 IST

Spiritual leader and yoga guru Swami Anand Giri has been acquitted by an Australian court in connection with charges of indecent behaviour levelled against him by two women of Indian origin. Giving this information on Wednesday, his mentor and Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad president Narendra Giri said Anand Giri is expected to return to Prayagraj soon.

Australian police arrested Chhote Mahant of Bade Hanuman Mandir, Anand Giri in May and produced him in court in connection with the cases lodged against him by the women in 2016 and 2018 at a police station in Sydney.

Mahant Narendra Giri said the Australian court has released the passport of Anand Giri and has allowed him to return to India. The police after carrying out an in-depth investigation told the court that the allegations made against Anand Giri were baseless and fabricated. The court in its judgment acquitted Anand Giri and termed him innocent in the case, Narendra Giri informed while adding that truth always wins.

Anand Giri is the disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri and has taken ‘diksha’ under his mentor at the age of 10 years. He studied Sanskrit Grammar, Ayurveda and Vedas and graduated from BHU before completing his PHd in Yoga Tantra. Known as International Yoga Guru, Anand Giri has delivered lectures on yoga in several countries.

