Yogi Adityanath bats for removing Article 370

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE Campaigning for the BJP for the October 21 Maharashtra assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for removing special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, a move he described as the “final nail in the coffin of terrorism”.

Adiyanath was at Lonavla in Pune district to campaign for BJP candidate Bala Bhegade.

“Kashmir, which is called paradise on the Earth, turned into hell under Article 370. Terrorists used to kill innocent civilians and Indian soldiers,” he said, adding that the withdrawn provision was a major impediment in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Before five years, Maharashtra suffered due to terrorism. Many terrorist attacks took place in Mumbai and Pune, but when BJP came to power in the state, no such incidents were reported. It proves that when the government is firm and devoted to nation, terrorism can be dealt with,” he said.

He said, “The prime minister dared not only to abrogate Article 370 from Kashmir, but at the same time has undertaken many development projects in the last five years tenure.”

He also hailed chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and said, “Chief minister Fadnavis is taking steps to develop the state and people should vote for BJP.”

(With inputs from Agency)

