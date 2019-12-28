Yogi defends govt action

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 20:35 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that setting public properties on fire would not be tolerated and people found doing so will be sent to ‘journey of their choice’ if they did not mend their ways.

Largescale violence rocked many UP districts last week during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Yogi also lashed out at institutions, which, according to him, indulged in anti-national activities during the protests.

The CM was inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth ₹185 crore in Gorakhpur.

Blaming antisocial elements for misguiding people over the CAA, he said, “I was surprised to see how public property was set afire and damaged by antisocial elements over a law which had been enacted in the interest of the country. The money for these public properties which were set on fire, damaged and ransacked did not come from the government or individual; it was all public money collected through tax. No one will be permitted to burn public property. Such acts will not be tolerated. That is why we decided to recover the losses caused to public property from those who damaged them.”

“Also, we asked the authorities to identify the faces of such elements. It’s better if such people mend their ways or else we will send them on a journey they desired,” he said.

Without naming any university, the CM said, “In recent days, complaints of anti-India sloganeering came from some educational institutions of the country. A law (CAA) which has been enacted in the interest of country is opposed in these institutions. The lives and eat in India and study in Indian educational institutes, funded by public money, but indulged in anti-India activities and conspire against the country. I think these people should be not be permitted to go ahead by the society.”

Earlier, in the beginning of his 25- minute long speech, Yogi called upon academic institutions and students of universities, colleges and schools to fulfill their responsibilities by studying the CAA and reaching out to the masses to clear their doubts about it. “The CAA is in lines with our ancient culture to provide refuge to those who come in our shelter. It’s about providing citizenship to oppressed and prosecuted Hindus from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afganistan and not take away anybody’s house.

In Varanasi, Adityanath said the expenditure on force deployment should be charged from those who tried to create chaos and anarchy in Varanasi recently (during the protest against CAA). Strict action must be ensured against the masterminds behind the chaos, he added.

Yogi reviewed law and order situation in Varanasi and lauded Varanasi district administration for resolving the dispute during the protests against CAA on December 19 and December 20.

“Varanasi is ‘punya dham’. It is sensitive too. Varanasi administration did a good job. Identify the masterminds who attempted to create chaos here and take strict action against them,” Yogi said.

He said though there was no damage to government property, force had to be deployed against those who tried to create chaos. “There has been expenditure on the deployment of the force. This expenditure should be charged from those who tried to create chaos.”

He said that developmental projects worth ₹1222 crore were completed in Kashi and projects worth hundreds of crores would be completed soon. He suggested that expansion of the path leading to Baba Kaal Bhairav temple and adjoining areas.