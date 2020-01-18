You can’t match courage of Savarkar, even in your 10 generations, Irani to Rahul

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 20:21 IST

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark on freedom fighter Veer Savarkar by telling him that he could not match courage of Savarkar, even in his 10 generations.

Irani made the scathing remark against Gandhi during her rally in favour of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the city.

Her outburst against Gandhi came after Congress scion had recently commented, “My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar”, while responding to BJP`s demand for an apology for his ‘rape in India’ remark.

Irani accused Congress’s Seva Dal of humiliating Veer Savarkar by distributing a booklet, comprising indecent language against the great patriot Savarkar.

She said, “When Congress came to power in Maharashtra, its Seva Dal distributed a booklet, using indecent words against freedom fighter and national saint Veer Sawarkar, on whom the British officers showered canes during independence movement.”

She said that the person, who had been driven away by people of Amethi, said in Delhi, “I am not Rahul Savarkar.”

“I want to tell you Rahul Gandhi that tumhari 10 pushte bhi akar khatma ho jaye to sawarkar jaisa sahas tumame nahi ho sakta (Even if your 10 generations come and go, you can’t match the courage of Savarkar).”

Taking a jibe at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s recent visit to temples in Kashi, union minister Irani called Priyanka a ‘parachute’ leader, who patted the back of such criminal elements, who pelted UP police personnel with stones, damaged buses and trains in protest against CAA.

“There are certain Congress leaders, who do parachute politics in Banaras. At the time of general elections, when you (Yogi Ji) staged road show, they offered Namaj, they come to Varanasi and do Darshan in temples”, she remarked.

“These are the people, who threw a challenge during the general election that they would also contest from Varanasi. When the public asked them, ‘Lar ke dikhao’ (show it by fighting election), they ran away from the arena,” the union minister said.

Priyanka had visited Varanasi on January 10 and paid a visit to Sant Ravidas temple at Rajghat, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Shree Math in Varanasi.

Irani said, “These are the people, who instigated criminal elements against the CAA on the land of UP, these are the people who went to pat on the back of the people who pelted UP police with stones.”

“I want to ask them, is Pakistan is so dear to you that you pelted police with the stones, is Pakistan so dear to you that buses, which have been purchased from the taxpayers’ money that you set afire those buses, Is Pakistan so dear to Congress that they damage the train,” she asked.

Irani also castigated Shiv Shena MP Sanjay Raut’s recent statement on Congress leaders meetings with notorious smuggler in Mumbai and said she was not surprised over the Congress’s support to the criminal elements. During the emergency, the smuggler was kept free while leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayi ji were sent to jail during the emergency, she added.

Irani, while referring to Nehru-Liyaqt pact said that at the time of pact, the then Pakistan PM had agreed to protect its minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs in Pakistan. She said the then PM of India had also promised to protect its minorities. While India kept its promise, Pakistan did not, she added.