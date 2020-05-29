e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Youth Akali Dal in Ludhiana demands waiver of school fee, electricity bill

Youth Akali Dal in Ludhiana demands waiver of school fee, electricity bill

Says Congress demanding waives from other state government but now giving allowances in Punjab

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 20:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Youth Akali Dal workers, led by district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha, protested against the state government and demanded waiver of school fee and electricity bill here on Friday.

The protest march started from Jagraon Bridge and ended outside the Congress office. Gosha said Congress president Sunil Jakhar had demanded that the central government should deposit Rs 10,000 in every person’s account, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had sought that the Uttar Pradesh government waive electricity bills.

Then why were the Punjab Congress leaders not asking Captain Amarinder Singh to waive the electricity bills during lockdown and give allowance to people, he asked.

top news
4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi
4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi
LIVE: Haryana reports 271 new Covid-19 cases, total rises to 1,721
LIVE: Haryana reports 271 new Covid-19 cases, total rises to 1,721
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama’s head, dies at 89
Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama’s head, dies at 89
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In