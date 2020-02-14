Youth arrested for impersonation in army recruitment

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:17 IST

A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for impersonating a candidate in the physical test conducted by the Indian Army during the four-day recruitment drive here at Rajiv Gandhi stadium, police said on Friday.

The accused identified as Himanshu of Gudha village in Jhajjar district was produced in a court on Friday, which sent him in one-day police remand.

A spokesperson of Rohtak police said Himanshu had appeared for another candidate in the physical test conducted by the Indian Army on Thursday.

“Himanshu had cleared his physical test on February 10 and then reappeared for another candidate by forging documents in lieu of ₹50,000,” he added.

The army had conducted recruitment drive here from February 10 to 13 for the aspirants from Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Panipat.

The Urban Estate police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Himanshu under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).