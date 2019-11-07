e-paper
Youth beaten to death in Haryana

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

ROHTAK

A 19-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by family members of a girl over their love affair at Bhagwatipur village in the district on Wednesday night.

Ankit Kumar of Bahu-Jamalpur village was in love with a 17-year-old girl of Bhagwatipur village. Ankit’s family members accused the girl’s family of beating him to death in their fields on Wednesday.

In his complaint to the police, Ankit’s uncle Sikander Singh said he had received a call from a village youth saying that some people had tied Ankit in the fields and were continuously thrashing him.

“When I inquired more, the youth told me that one Anil of Bhagwatipur village had tied Ankit because he was in a love affair with his daughter. When I went to Anil’s fields, I saw Ankit crying for help. He was injured and we rushed him to PGIMS, Rohtak, where he died,” said Sikander.

A villager pleading anonymity said that Ankit had gone to Rohtak with the girl on a motorcycle. “The girl’s family members caught them in Rohtak and took them to their fields, where they beat up Ankit,” he said.

Spokesman of Rohtak police Sunil Loura said they have booked girl’s father, Anil, his wife (name not mentioned in the FIR), his brother Sunil, his father Prakash and an unidentified person under Sections 148 (rioting ,armed with deadly weapon ), 149 ( every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object ) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The youth’s body was handed over to his family members after conducting autopsy, he said.

