e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Youth booked for raping, impregnating 16-year-old Chandigarh girl

Youth booked for raping, impregnating 16-year-old Chandigarh girl

Matter came to fore after the girl complained of abdominal pain and was taken to GMCH, Chandigarh

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.
Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.(HT Photo)
         

Zirakpur police have booked a local youth for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old Chandigarh girl.

The case came to light when the minor was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, with abdominal pain, and was found pregnant on Monday.

The victim told the police that she met a youth named Kuldeep in October 2019. Kuldeep took her to a room in Baltana where he raped her and dropped her back in Chandigarh. She never revealed the matter to anyone out of fear.

Chandigarh Police referred the case to Zirakpur police, who registered a case under Section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Zirakpur SHO Gurwant Singh said they had started investigation and were conducting raids to nab the accused.

top news
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN Report
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN Report
Cyclone Nisarga:Maharashtra CM appeals to people to stay indoors on Jun 3,4
Cyclone Nisarga:Maharashtra CM appeals to people to stay indoors on Jun 3,4
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Airports Authority of India officials test Covid-19 +ve, Delhi office shut
Airports Authority of India officials test Covid-19 +ve, Delhi office shut
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
Russia-backed antiviral drug for Covid is India’s good news, say scientists
Russia-backed antiviral drug for Covid is India’s good news, say scientists
Covid | 20,000 to 1 lakh: How India increased daily testing, ICMR explains
Covid | 20,000 to 1 lakh: How India increased daily testing, ICMR explains
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In