Youth groups clash, vandalise vehicles in Vimannagar  

Pune The Airport police on Wednesday night arrested four men and detained four minor boys for vandalising nine vehicles over a previous dispute at Sanjay Park slums in Vimannagar on Tuesday night.

The accused have been booked under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means ), 143 ( unlawful assembly ), 144 (Joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon ), 147 ( rioting ), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) , 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the offences allegedly committed by them.

Kiran Adhav (26), a resident of Sanjay Park area, has lodged a complaint against the accused identified as Rishikesh Baban Gade (19), Atul Yashavade (19), Rahul Rajesh Kastode (25) and Vijay Kamble (19), all residents of VimanNagar.

Twelve others who are the accomplices in the crime have also been booked, according to the police.

The incident took place on the footpath of Airport road on October 29 at 8 pm, police said. According to the police, a fight broke out between the warring groups on the grounds of a reputed educational institute after which the accused armed with sticks, rods and other weapons attacked the victims.

They even threw stones at the people who were witnessing the incident and tried to spread terror in the area, the investigating officials said.

